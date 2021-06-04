Chaffee County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of shots fired and a man threatening to kill another individual Thursday afternoon in the Midland Trail area on CR 304 near Buena Vista, a sheriff’s office press release stated.
The call came into Chaffee County Dispatch at 3:23 p.m.
Upon arriving at the scene, sheriff’s deputies and Buena Vista Police officers found a male who was suffering from visible head and face trauma.
Investigation disclosed that the victim was target practicing in the area and was attacked by an unknown male who used a stick and a rock to cause the injuries.
During the attack, the suspect allegedly made the victim remove all his clothing.
Just prior to deputies arriving the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect was identified as Thomas Labosky, 35, of the Denver metro area.
It was determined that he fled the scene on the Midland Trail towards CR 315.
Salida Police Department joined the search for the suspect, who was eventually located and taken into custody without incident.
The victim was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center by ambulance and was treated for his injuries.
Labosky was transported to the Chaffee County Detention Facility and charged with attempted first degree murder, a Class 2 felony, second degree assault, a Class 4 felony, unlawful sexual contact, a Class 4 felony; felony menacing, a Class 5 felony; false imprisonment, a Class 5 felony; and harassment, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
He was held in lieu of a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
Labosky appeared before 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy Friday morning for a hearing on advisement.
The public defender’s office was assigned to represent him.
He will next appear in court at 3:30 p.m. June 16.
