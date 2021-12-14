James “Jimmy” (or “Jim”) Lee Gentile, 81, of Cañon City died Dec. 8, 2021, of a heart attack at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo.
He was born in Salida to Rocco Earnest Gentile Sr. and Mary Frances Runco/Cardinelli-Gentile.
He attended K-12 schools in Salida, then attended Western State College in Gunnison.
He participated in the extracurricular sports of football, wrestling and track (pole vault) in both high school and college.
After college, Mr. Gentile returned to Salida as an educator and was a wood shop and physical education teacher.
He also coached football, wrestling and track.
Mr. Gentile started the first wrestling team at Salida High School and was also recently honored by Salida High School for a 50-year anniversary celebration of the Salida High School Spartans football team that won the Colorado State Championship in 1971, when he was an assistant coach to head coach Joe Hergert.
Mr. Gentile later moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, and was employed at the Marina Casino and Hotel.
He moved back to Colorado and was employed with the Department of Corrections near Cañon City.
Mr. Gentile made Cañon City his home and workplace until his retirement in June 2010.
His favorite hobby was golf, and when not golfing he liked to camp and fish. When he was a young dad, he would hunt, fish and camp with his children.
Mr. Gentile was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Frank, Josephine and Rocco Jr.
Survivors include his children, Jim Jr., Ed, Pat and Michelle, and their mom, Geneva Irene Houle-Gentile; brother Joe (Jill Knox-Gentile); sister Erna (Karl Pierce); nephews and nieces, Tracy, Tammy, Debbie, Gail, Sabrina, Steve, Eric, Cindi, Mike, Paula, David and Jeff; grandchildren, Briana, Alyssa, Trisha and Joshua; and Gwen Jensen, whom his family said he “adored, respected and loved.”
At his request, he was cremated. A celebration of his life is being planned.
Arrangements are with Harwood Funeral Home in Cañon City.
Online condolences may be offered at www.harwoodfunerals.com.
