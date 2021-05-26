The Lady Spartan tennis team faced off against Pueblo South Tuesday, one of the team’s Salida High School will face in regionals, and took home the win 5-2.
Junior Maddie Anderson, the No. 1 singles player, faced off against a tough opponent, who coach Josh Bechtel said, “may be the No. 1 seed in our region,” losing 1-6, 2-6.
“Maddie played well, but was still a little tired from yesterday’s tough match,” Bechtel said. “Maddie will face her opponent again in regionals, and I think she’s got a chance to beat her.”
Senior Grace Johnson, No. 2 singles, lost a close match 5-7, 1-6.
“Grace came off a tough match yesterday,” Bechtel said. “She went to deuce several times. She has such a positive attitude, and she learned from her opponent, things we can build on.”
The No. 3 singles player, sophomore Daisha Thompson, had what Bechtel called, “The match of the day,” losing her first set 3-6, winning her second 6-4 and winning her 10-point tie breaker 10-6.
“Our motto of the day was ‘mental toughness’ and Daisha really showed that,” Bechtel said. “She lost her first set, but made some adjustments, and came back in her second set. Then she just poured it on to win the tie breaker.”
Seniors Caroline Edington and Raley Patch, the No. 1 doubles team, won 6-2, 6-2.
“They just keep getting better and better,” Bechtel said. “They are so strong at net play, and complement each other well. They have excellent communication and are figuring out the strategy of doubles tennis.”
Senior Allyna Bright and junior Lydia Tonnesen, the No. 2 doubles team, dominated 6-0, 6-1.
“Allyna had some great serves today, and both girls really dominate at the net,” Bechtel said. “They play so well together, and are probably the best communicators on our team.”
The No. 3 doubles team, junior Brooke Bright and sophomore Vivian Volkmann, and the No. 4 singles team, junior Annie Hill and sophomore Megan Rhude, both won by default, as Pueblo South couldn’t field teams for them to compete against.
The Lady Spartans are now 5-2 overall and 4-1 in league play.
They have one last match, against Cañon City at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, before they get ready for 3A region 7 tournament June 3-4.
