Roadway construction and associated roadway closures will resume Monday for the U.S. 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon Improvement Project, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.
Although the schedule is weather dependent, traffic impacts and roadway closures will be in place throughout spring and summer, according to a press release.
Alternating one-way lane closures will be in effect from 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Mondays.
Alternating one-way lane closures will be in effect from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Full roadway closures will occur through the night from 7:30 p.m.-6:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
U.S. 50 will be open to two-way traffic with no delays from 5:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Estimated delay times during roadway opening windows are between 35 minutes to one hour. CDOT recommends planning travel around the opening windows and to be prepared to queue at designated areas.
