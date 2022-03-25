Chaffee County Public Health will offer a free workshop, “Bridges Out of Poverty: A Comprehensive Approach to Understanding Poverty,” April 7 at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
The workshop is designed for people who are not in poverty but who would like to learn about what they can do about poverty, a press release stated.
It is targeted to audiences of employers, community organizations, churches, medical and mental health providers, law enforcement, counselors, health care, social service providers and anyone who engages personally or professionally with poverty.
The workshop aims to give participants a deeper understanding of the challenges and strengths of people living in poverty and increase awareness of how economic class impacts life experience, resources and stability.
Topics include the experience of poverty, its causes and impact; why “middle class” solutions to poverty don’t produce the expected results; and skills needed to better serve the under-resourced in our community.
Facilitator Samantha Barron is learning and development manager at OMNI, specializing in children and families. Prior to joining OMNI in 2021, she worked at Chaffee County Human Services with Family & Youth Initiatives. She is a member of Showing Up for Racial Justice, the Substance Abuse Regional Coalition and the Chaffee County Health Coalition.
To register, email morrill@chaffeecounty.org or call 719-221-5418.
