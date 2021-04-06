Hands deliver food, flowers

Spring cheer in the form of food bags and flowers were delivered by Ark Valley Helping Hands to about 80 local seniors Thursday.
The delivery was made possible with funds from a $10,000 Food Pantry grant, half of which was used to purchase the items for seniors in Salida and Buena Vista.
Food items included products from Scanga Meat Company, Little Red Hen Bakery and Safeway.
One member of Ark Valley Helping Hands baked 700 cookies to include in the goody bag.
Ark Valley Helping Hands usually assists seniors in several capacities including doing odd jobs around the house, providing social activities and running errands.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, however, Ark Valley Helping Hands has been limited in that mission and even now is not operating at full capacity.
Coordinator Sara Ward said this was an opportunity to give the seniors a gift and to check in with them, as members have tried to do regularly throughout the pandemic.
The group ordered flowers through Safeway to be delivered along with the food items in keeping with the spring theme, however a delivery truck break down caused the delivery to be late.
To ensure recipients would get a touch of spring, Salida Safeway donated several dozen roses to the group Thursday to be delivered along with the food bags.
Ward said another round of food and goodies would be delivered to the seniors in June.
