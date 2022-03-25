Chamber Corner – Fat Axes

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Fat Axes, 511 E. U.S. 50, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The business, owned by Nick Thompson, Nick Olinger and Jason Shepard, features the opportunity for aspiring throwers to hone their ax-throwing skills and compete against others.
Reservations for groups are available as well as gift cards.
For more information visit www.salidafataxes.com or call 719-207-4125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.