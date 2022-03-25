Chamber Corner – Fat Axes

Courtesy photo

The owners of Fat Axes are welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Co-owner Nick Thompson brought an ax just in case the scissors didn’t do the job. From left front are Gary Buchanan, Wade Harris, Heather Adams, Sherry Turner, Thompson, Jason Shepard, Karin Naccarato, Dave Chelf and Rob Simpson. Back: Michael Varnum, Sam Johnson, Mark Moore, Art Gentile, Jason Gobin and Hank Martin.

 

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Fat Axes, 511 E. U.S. 50, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The business, owned by Nick Thompson, Nick Olinger and Jason Shepard, features the opportunity for aspiring throwers to hone their ax-throwing skills and compete against others.

Reservations for groups are available as well as gift cards.

For more information visit www.salidafataxes.com or call 719-207-4125.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.