Pi Day 5K run draws 65 participants, no awards

One Love Endurance Events hosted the inaugural Pi Day 5K Run and Relay Sunday at the Buena Vista River Park.
The event, which awarded no trophies or places, still drew 65 participants.
One Love’s Jill Maher said it is the first in a list of family-friendly runs they plan on hosting throughout the year.
The main goal for the runs is to provide events that are family friendly and help bridge the gap into more competitive runs, Maher said.
The run consisted of three laps around the 1.04-mile Buena Vista Disk Golf Course trail.
As runners ran each lap, they were treated to refreshments of water, Kool-Aid and trail mix.
Runners were not obligated to finish the run, and a few stopped after a single lap.
Afterwards, runners were treated to pocket pies made by Sorelle Delicatessen for their hard work.
“Oh yeah, it was good,” runner Nathan Fowler said. “Great race. Beautiful, turned out to be a beautiful day too.”
Another runner, Madison Gutekunst, said, “Course was awesome, really fun. Fast. Beautiful views. All in all, a good time.”
Even the younger attendees had fun. Trace Steed said, “It was fun. Cool theme with pie at the end.”
Ten percent of the profits raised during the event were donated to the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
For more information on upcoming events and registration, visit oneloveendurance.com.
