Gov. Jared Polis ordered the Colorado and American flags to be lowered to half-staff today on all public buildings statewide in recognition of Memorial Day, and as proclaimed by President Joe Biden.
The flags were at half-staff through sunset Sunday in honor of the shooting victims in San Jose, California.
For Memorial Day, flags are to be lowered to half-staff today until noon, when they should be returned to full-staff.
