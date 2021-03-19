by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County residents have received 12,812 doses of vaccine for COVID-19, including first and second doses.
Of those, 302 doses of the Pzifer vaccine were administered Thursday afternoon by Chaffee County Public Health at a clinic held at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The Thursday event included, for the first time, those in phase 1B.4 of the state’s vaccination rollout.
Although Gov. Jared Polis stated in a recent press conference the group would be eligible for vaccines Monday, counties were able to offer vaccines to that group Thursday and today if supplies were available.
Phase 1B.4 includes people age 50 and older, frontline essential workers, people with high risk conditions, and the continuation of operations for state government and continuity of local government.
To schedule a vaccination appointment with Chaffee County Public Health visit https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/
While more people are able to receive the vaccine, Public Health cautions all Coloradans, vaccinated or not vaccinated, should continue to avoid medium and large gatherings with people from different households, and should continue to wear well-fitting masks and practice physical distancing while in public and in the workplace.
Chaffee county public health continues to hold free COVID-19 testing clinics form 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
To schedule a test visit https://curative.com/sites/9101#9/38.5384/-106.0189
Chaffee County Public Health reported only five new cases in the last seven days and a two-week total of 12 cases with a two week positivity rate of 1.27 as of Monday.
All five cases in the last week are resting at home.
So far in the state, 446,580 cases of COVID-19 have been reported since data collection for the pandemic began a year ago.
There have been 6,142 deaths directly attributed to the virus since then and 4,137 outbreaks in various facilities throughout the state.
In Chaffee County the largest outbreaks have involved Columbine Manor Care Center, where early on 14 people died as a result of the virus, and Buena Vista Correctional Complex which is currently experiencing its third outbreak.
In the last year the Correctional Complex has had 519 cases of COVID-19 reported among inmates. Three of those cases are currently active. One inmate died of the virus in late December during the first outbreak, after being transferred to a Colorado Springs hospital.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment records show a total of 89 staff members testing positive for COVID-19 throughout the three outbreaks, however, not all staff members live in Chaffee County.
State public health reported a total of 1,275,244 Coloradans had received at least their first dose of vaccine and 791,238 were fully immunized as of Wednesday.
