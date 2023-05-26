Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 announced it has awarded scholarships to four area high school seniors.
The winners were selected from among more than 25 applicants, the largest number the lodge has received, according to a press release.
The Colorado Elks Association, on behalf of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, $1,000 scholarship went to Harper Reid of Buena Vista High School.
The Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 scholarship, on behalf of the Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment of the Marine Corps League, was awarded to Eddie Glaser of Salida High School.
The lodge’s newest scholarship is based on community service and volunteering and is awarded on behalf of Tom Panke. One boy and one girl each receive a $1,500 scholarship. This year’s winners were Ty Coleman of Cotopaxi High School and Makenna St. John of Buena Vista High School.
