Nestlé protesters assemble at courthouse

A group of about 15 protesters from 350 Colorado held signs reading “Nestlé sucks (our water)” and “Stop water theft” and chanted “Nestlé has got to go,” in front of county offices Tuesday.
The group hoped to make their voices heard regarding the county’s consideration of renewing a permit for Nestlé Waters to continue their pumping operation at a spring near Ruby Mountain.
The water is pumped to Johnson Village and then trucked to Denver where it is bottled under the company’s Arrowhead brand.
Kay Parker of Coaldale said, “Nestlé doesn’t have a right to suck and truck the water out of this county.”
She also expressed her concern about plastic bottles used for the water which she said causes pollution.
The protest started out in Thonhoff Park and moved over to the courthouse where Chaffee County Commissioners were holding a regular commissioners meeting.
Later some 350 Colorado members carried signs downtown to continue their protest.
Chaffee County Commissioners will hold public hearings on the renewal of the Nestlé permit at 5 p.m. Oct. 20, and 9 a.m. Oct. 22, at Chaffee County Fairgrounds and via Zoom.
