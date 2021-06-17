Representatives from Chaffee County Fire Protection District and the Buena Vista and Salida Rotary clubs gathered to officially present the district with a fund-raised fire fighting vehicle. Standing with the new utility task vehicle are, from left, David Holt, Becky Leonard, Friends of Chaffee County Fire Protection District board members Mary Brown and Debbie Downey, Jason Balmos, Robert Meyer, CCFPD Chief Robert Bertram, Stew Pappenport, Cecil Rhodes and Steve Riden; kneeling are Becki Rupp and Scarlett Massine.