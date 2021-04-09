Tails on the Trail, a fun and fundraiser for animals will be held May 16. Funds are raised through race registration and business sponsorships.
We encourage businesses as a group to do the Tails on Trails 5K so we can highlight their business and how much they were able to raise on our social media pages,” said Emy Luebbering, outreach manager for Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Participants can register online at https://www.ark-valley.org/arkvalley-events/tott/ and complete their 5K walk however and wherever they like.
Suggested routes will be posted on the Facebook page during the next month or if participants want to follow the original route they can find that at the above link. Registered race participants will receive a commemorative race T-shirt and goody bag after the event.
“The event was virtual last year and again this year because of COVID-19, but we hope we can safely hold an in person Tails on the Trail next year,” Luebbering said. “If a business would like to sponsor this event they can find out about all the different sponsorship levels and fill out a sponsorship form online at https://www.ark-valley.org/arkvalley-events/sponsor-an-event/.”
Deadline to apply to receive the full sponsorship recognition is April 1. More businesses will be accepted after that date but full recognition cannot be guaranteed due to design and printing timeline constraints.
Everyone who participates is encouraged to send a photo so they can be featured on the Facebook and Instagram live stories on the day of the event.
The day begins with a live Facebook presentation at 9 or 10 a.m. on May 16 with an hour of dog training from Jenna Geldreich and a word from Ark-Valley Humane Society executive director, Amber van Leuken, after which everyone will be encouraged to get out and complete their 5K walk.
Exact time of the kickoff hasn’t been determined but will be posted on the events page at https://www.ark-valley.org/arkvalley-events/tott/.
