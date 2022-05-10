The Salida High School girls’ tennis team is sending nine competitors to state after finishing runner-up at the 3A Region 7 tournament Friday and Saturday in Pueblo.
The Lady Spartans narrowly lost to Pueblo Central, 66-62, for the regional championship.
Both Salida’s No. 1 and 2 singles players, senior Maddie Anderson and junior Daisha Thompson, won the regional championship in their respective brackets Saturday.
Anderson fell behind early to her finals opponent from Pueblo Central. She lost the first set 2-6 and was trailing 0-4 in the second. Anderson had to fight off multiple match points from her opponent to win the second set 7-6 (10).
Coach Josh Bechtel said the victory in the second set gave her a significant amount of confidence. Anderson closed out the match by winning the third set 6-4. Her victory marked the first time a No. 1 Salida singles player has won the regional tournament.
After winning the semifinals, Thompson fell behind early to her opponent, who was also from Pueblo Central. She was down 0-3 before bouncing back to win the first set 7-5 and cruising to a 6-2 win in the second set to take home the championship.
Senior Brooke Bright finished as the runner-up in No. 3 singles. The top two teams from every bracket qualified for state. Bright lost the first set 4-6 before winning a closely contested second set 7-6 (5). In the ultimate set, she lost 1-6.
Due to the fact that Bright had not defeated the third-place finisher earlier, she had to play her just 30 minutes after the lengthy finals match to determine who went to state. She won the match to secure her spot at the tournament.
On the doubles side, No. 1 duo seniors Vivian Volkmann and Lydia Tonnesen; No. 2 duo senior Maya Hughes and junior Skyler Margos; and No. 3 duo junior Lane Baker and freshman Caroline Wooddell all finished in second place at the tournament to secure their spots at the state tournament.
No. 4 doubles team junior Elle Kriebel and senior Annie Hill fell just short, finishing in third place.
Bechtel said, “The girls played as well as I could’ve possibly hoped for.”
The nine Lady Spartans headed to state ties the record for the most players Salida has ever sent.
Salida will compete at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Thursday through Saturday for the state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.