Lady Spartans beat Lady Colts, lose to Lady Panthers

The Salida High School girls’ soccer team finished the weekend with a 1-1 record after back-to-back home games. The Lady Spartans beat Pueblo South 3-2 Friday before losing to Delta 4-1 Saturday.
Coach Todd Bright said, “I’m proud of the girls.” He said it was difficult for the team to play games on back-to-back days in the heat.
Salida got off to a roaring start Friday. The Lady Spartans scored twice in the first half on shots by sophomore Juliana Anch and junior Elise Bosanko to take a 2-0 lead. The defense was unable to hold the lead though, and Pueblo South scored two goals of their own to make it 2-2 heading into halftime.
The second half was largely uneventful until sophomore Eva Capozza beat multiple Lady Colts defenders and scored the go-ahead goal with just under 10 minutes left on the clock. “She dribbled through the defense,” said Bright. “That was exciting to see.”
Salida successfully killed the rest of the clock to secure the win.
Capozza won player of the game for Salida Friday. Bright said, “She got the game winner; she’s been doing a good job controlling the middle.” With five goals and four assists on the season, she has been one of the Lady Spartans’ best players.
Saturday’s game against Delta went into halftime scoreless. In the second half, the Lady Panthers struck first to take a 1-0 lead. In the 51st minute, Salida senior Toby Lawson scored to tie the game at 1-1. Delta retook the lead a few minutes later and with approximately 11 minutes left on the clock scored again to ice the game at 4-1.
“We ran out of legs,” said Bright. He said it is difficult for some players to last 80 minutes in one game, let alone multiple games on consecutive days. “This was a rough week,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll get some recovery time next week.” Several Salida players have been dealing with illnesses, and Bright said he is hopeful they will be fully recovered soon.
Junior Laurin Collins was player of the game for the Lady Spartans. “She’s really growing into a very good defender,” said Bright. “Her speed comes out of nowhere; it always amazes me.”
After the weekend’s matches, the Lady Spartans are 3-2 overall.
Salida’s next game is on the road at 4 p.m. today against Atlas Preparatory School in Colorado Springs. The Lady Gryphons are 4-2 this season. “We’ve got to go out there and beat them,” said Bright. “I think it’s a winnable game.” It will be Salida’s first league game of the season.
