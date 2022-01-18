Salida Aspen Concerts recently announced new grants for 2022 for private music teachers of music lessons to pupils kindergarten-12th grades living within the Salida, Buena Vista, Cotopaxi or Custer County school district boundaries.
According to a press release, the grants are to be used at the music teacher’s discretion for one or more of the following:
• To purchase music to be given to the teacher’s music pupils.
• To reduce the cost of music lessons for one or more music students taking lessons from the teacher. The group suggests that students pay at least a minimal amount of the cost so they and their parents will be invested, but that is left to the discretion of the teacher.
• To provide extra lessons or tutoring for the teacher’s music students who are entering competitions or have upcoming performances.
• To provide enriching music experiences and activities (for example, opportunities to attend concerts or music workshops) in the student’s medium (instrument or voice).
• To assist in upkeep of an instrument (reeds, drumsticks, pitch pipes, etc.).
Up to 10 grants of $200 each will be given out in 2022.
The group said they hoped that by providing extra funds to music teachers, more students in local communities will be encouraged to pursue music lessons.
Applications for grants will be accepted from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15.
For an application and additional information, visit www.salidaaspenconcerts.org/teacher-grants.
