Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Spaghetti and meat sauce, salad with light Italian dressing, green beans, an orange and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Arroz con pollo, corn and zucchini Mexicana, tossed salad, an apricot and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Swiss broccoli pasta, five-way vegetables, tossed salad with light ranch dressing, a banana and Mitzie’s whole wheat rolls.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Walking taco, refried beans, peas and carrots and a breadstick.
Wednesday: Cheese pizza and crisp salad.
Thursday: n/a
Monday: n/a
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: n/a
Wednesday: n/a
Thursday: n/a
Monday: n/a
Salida High School
Tuesday: Walking taco, refried beans, crisp salad and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Cheese pizza, crisp salad and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: n/a
Monday: n/a
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.