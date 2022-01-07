by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks at other schools, Salida High School announced that both the wrestling tournament at Pueblo South High School and the boys’ and girls’ basketball games against Lake County on Saturday have been canceled.
The dual wrestling meet Thursday in Florence also was canceled.
The school stated in an email that “regular serial testing resumes on Monday, and then we will re-evaluate the sports schedule for the coming week. Games will be rescheduled as possible later in the season.”
The multi-school swim meet scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday and hosted by Salida High School at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, will still take place.
