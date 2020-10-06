Salida High School was put on a remote learning day this morning, a district press release stated.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m. a message went out on the Salida School District app to SHS parents and students, directing students not to come to school.
All SHS students who ride the bus were released per parent permission or picked up.
The district plans to issue more information later in the day.
