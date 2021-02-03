Salida announced Friday the promotion of Bill Almquist to the position of Community Development Director.
Almquist has worked for Salida since November 2018 as a planner in the Community Development Department.
During that time, Almquist has helped shepherd a number of projects through the planning commission and the city council.
He was responsible for Salida being awarded $225,000 in grants for projects associated with mobility.
Prior to his time with Salida, Almquist was the community relations manager for Ride the Rockies and held community developments in Denver and Eugene, Oregon.
Almquist holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy analysis from Pomona College and a masters degree in community and regional planning from the University of Oregon.
He will join the administrative team immediately and has been working with other departments
Almquist has lived in Salida for more than two years with his wife and their younger daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.