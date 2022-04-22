The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued two public health orders Wednesday related to mask wearing and COVID-19 testing and treatment.
The department amended Public Health Order 20-38 so that it no longer requires masks to be worn on public transit services in Colorado. The action came after the Centers for Disease Control’s statement that the federal order requiring masks on public transportation conveyances and at transportation hubs is no longer in effect. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings, a press release stated.
The department’s new Public Health Order 22-01 promotes sustainable access to COVID-19 testing for all Coloradans and therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 patients. It requires healthcare providers do all they can to provide testing and therapeutic treatment.
Department officials said the order comes as the state continues to transition COVID-19 testing and vaccination to traditional healthcare settings, and it will help ensure that equity and accessibility continue to be prioritized.
To help maintain access to testing services throughout the state, providers that do not use testing materials provided by the state are encouraged to provide testing services and, whenever possible, to do so at no cost to individuals without health insurance or who can otherwise not afford testing. Providers of COVID-19 testing services that use test materials provided at no cost by the state cannot charge a fee to the patient for the COVID-19 test.
The order requires that any patient eligible for COVID-19 therapeutics should be offered treatment for COVID-19 after a discussion with a healthcare provider about the risks and benefits. Healthcare providers are encouraged to provide COVID-19 therapeutics immediately within their healthcare setting on an outpatient basis, or if unable to do so, the provider must refer patients who are appropriate candidates for such therapeutics to outpatient settings.
Public Health Order 22-01 will continue to be in effect until the Colorado COVID-19 Disaster Recovery Order is rescinded. Amended Public Health Order 20-38 will expire at 12:01 a.m. May 20 unless extended.
Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.
