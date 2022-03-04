Western Fremont Historical Society will present “Life and Death of ‘Old Mose,’ King of the Grizzlies” following the society’s annual meeting at 1 p.m. March 19 at the Coaldale Community Building, 287 Fremont County Road 6.
The public is welcome, admission is free, and light refreshments will be provided, a press release stated.
Local historians will tell stories about the legendary grizzly that roamed Central Colorado at the turn of the 20th century and Wharton Pigg, the hunter who was obsessed with bringing down the bear.
