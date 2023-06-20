The FIBARk 2023 Raft Rodeo drew 22 raft teams to compete in two heats and a free-for-all finish Thursday.
Raft teams earned extra points by dressing in costume, doing tricks and raft flips and committing acts of piracy.
A spirited crowd braved the dark clouds and threat of rain to watch the spectacle and cheer the teams as they purposely attempted to flip their rafts, a feat easier said than done.
Some of the most colorful teams included the Clowns Canyon Rafting team, the Wet & Wild Waldos and the Garden Club, all of which came in full costume to wreak havoc on themselves and their fellow competitors.
Several unregistered teams joined in the fray in the final free-for-all, which added to the hilarity of the event.
