The theme of Saturday’s FIBArk Parade – celebrating the festival’s 75th anniversary – was “Shine Bright Like a Diamond.”
A hearty band of spectators and marchers alike were indeed baptized with plenty of diamonds, if you consider raindrops precious. The wind and rain started five minutes before the parade’s 10 a.m. start and finished about 20 minutes later.
But no matter; umbrellas popped out, parents threw ponchos over their kids and the parade marched on. Salida Police Department got things underway, followed by the American Legion color guard and 30-plus entries. Nobody seemed to let “a bit of liquid sunshine,” as parade emcee Dan Ridenour from Heart of the Rockies Radio announced from the judging station, dampen their fun.
The parade started from the intersection of E and Sixth streets. It traveled on E to Second Street, where it turned left. At F Street, marchers and float riders were encouraged to continue the parade on foot down the closed-off F Street, “second-line style,” according to FIBArk organizers.
Miles Cottom, FIBArk board secretary and parade organizer, said the second-line suggestion came from FIBArk Board President Lindsay Sutton-Stephens, who hails from the Mississippi Delta. Second-line (pedestrian) parades are a long-standing tradition in New Orleans, Cottom said.
Volunteer judges Jes Walton, Laura Deloatch, Lacey Scott and Jodi DeMoss sat on the flatbed judging station at E and Fourth streets and reviewed the entries. Asked how they were going to go about judging, several answered, “very loosely” with a laugh.
The quartet gave their scores to Cottom, who released the results Saturday night:
Best Overall: first, Salida River Tribe Drum and Dance Troupe; second, Ark Valley High Rollers; and third, Al Kaly Shrine. Best Diamond Theme: first, Anita’s Americettes; second, Salida Starlettes; and third, Gone to the Dogs. Best FIBArk Spirit: first, Independent Whitewater; second, Cooper Hodge JAWS Hooligan; and third, Mayor Dan Shore. And winning an honorable mention – Soggiest Chicken (an unlucky human in a very wet and furry chicken outfit) – was KHEN Radio.
Highlights included the Salida River Tribe Drum and Dance Troupe, which stopped many times along the route – and on F Street – to entertain with high-intensity drumming, gourd rattling and dancing. Anita’s Americettes, the crowd-favorite youngsters from Anita McCoy Dance Studio of Cañon City, added diamond-like glam in their glittery red, white and blue costumes. Ark Valley High Rollers came on wheels, of course, and rode down the parade route hands-on-hips, conga-style. And probably the highlight for most kids watching the parade: candy. Lots of candy.
