The downriver boats from the 1970-90s are still at the top of the game — as demonstrated by Timothy Kunin, who won the 26-mile FIBArk downriver marathon Sunday in a Perception wavehopper from the ’90s in 2 hours, 14 minutes, 47 seconds.
Last year, in his Sol District boat, Kunin finished second overall in what he said was considered the slowest category. “I just decided I wanted to try to get first overall and not just in my category,” he said.
“That boat is decades old,” he said, “but it still works. They just don’t make those fast boats anymore.”
“You had to suffer through,” he added. “They were not made in days where comfort was a priority.”
Kunin has run the race for the last couple of years, but memorable for him this time, he said, was how wet his journey ended up being. Kunin did all of Browns Canyon with a completely swamped boat, he said. “I had water up to my knees for 90 percent of the race.”
Paul Byers took second in a wavehopper with a time of 2:15:57.
Townsend Bessent of Minturn finished second overall in the marathon in a 1977 fiberglass Phoenix Isere with a time of 2:16:08.
While he has done the race many times before, it was his first time in this type of boat. “I’ve paddled plenty, but I’ve never paddled that boat,” he said. “It’s much harder, but it’s fast.”
JD Anderson, in the long long boat category, finished first in the 10-mile race with a time of 0:56:23. Ray Van der Poll, in the long long category, finished first in 1:17:31 in the Heavy Half, which took off from Hecla Junction.
Lance Ostrom finished the 10-mile stand-up paddleboard race first for men with a time of0:57:47; Ashley Bean finished first for women at 1:06:19.
“It’s difficult chasing down all the excellent paddlers out there,” Garrett Akie of Evergreen said. Akie competed in the SUP downriver competition and placed eighth. He noted that the flow is about double from last year. “More fun, more water,” he said.
The novice downriver race was called off, as was the Crazy River Dog event, due to high water.
The downriver races all begin upriver from Salida, with the marathon starting from Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center outside Buena Vista. “This is really the crown jewel of FIBArk,” race director Alli Gober said.
Usually the 10-mile race, from Stone Bridge to Salida is where there is the most participation, Gober said, but this year the marathon saw a nearly equal number of competitors. “Everyone I talked to about the marathon was excited and happy about it.”
Racer Tim Kennedy collects old racing boats and loaned Bessent the 1977 Phoenix Isere. Kennedy raced in a 1978 Phoenix Cascade and placed fifth overall. Kennedy started collecting old boats 10 years ago and has about seven of the Phoenixes, he said.
Browns Canyon was very sporty, Kennedy said, and the Zoom Flume and Twin Falls rapids were very challenging, with big waves and lots of swirling water. Kunin said he had a brief swim at Zoom Flume.
Aimee St. Andre, the first woman to finish the marathon, won in a 12-foot Pyranha 12R kayak, with a time of 2:31:34. She said she wished she had more competition, as there was only one other female racer. “I really want to get more females in this sport.”
St Andre said Zoom Flume and Seidel’s Suckhole were the most difficult rapids for her, and her favorite part of the race was the meaty section of Browns. “The staircase was just so big,” she said.
Another participant, Greg Taft, said he ferried over left to get upstream to avoid Seidel’s. This was his first time doing the 14-mile race. “It’s just long. Long, fun,” he said. During the awards ceremony, Taft proposed to his now-fiancée, Kaitlin Barr.
