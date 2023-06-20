Waldos win FIBArk raft events

The Wet & Wild Waldos came out on top in both the Raft Rodeo Thursday and the Raft Sprint Friday.
Jen Davis and Shane Corrigan from Garfield, both dressed as Waldo from “Where’s Waldo,” said they initially came up with the idea to have many Waldos in different crafts on the river and were planning on having their fellow Waldo friends in other boats. “It seemed like good fun,” Corrigan said.
Instead they ended up all in one raft in the Raft Rodeo, and with so many people, they flipped several times, Davis said, yet still came out first. In the Raft Sprint, they pulled ahead into first place in the kayak playhole wave. “That’s where we smoked them,” Davis said.
