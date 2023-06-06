Donna Rhoads to sign new book

FIBArk historian Donna Rhoads will sign her new book, “The History of FIBArk,” from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Salida Museum, 406½ W. U.S. 50.
Rhoads started documenting FIBArk history in 1999 when U.S Sen. Wayne Allard picked FIBArk as his favorite state event. The FIBArk board was asked to make a documentary of the whitewater festival, and Rhoads took the job.
The finished book is 135 pages with the first part being history and the second part past records.
“I’m hoping people use it almost like a yearbook,” she said. “It brings back a lot of fun times.”
