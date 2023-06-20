There were no winners at this year’s Hooligan Race, but plenty of hooligan spirit and creativity prevailed at this year’s event.
Hooligan crafts of all shapes and sizes took over the Arkansas River in Salida Whitewater Park at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The FIBArk tradition features an assortment of creative craft, excluding actual boats.
Twenty-four teams registered for the event, but as usual an assortment of rogue crafts joined in the carnage.
Due to high-water conditions, crafts were launched with plenty of space between them.
Several crafts didn’t make it out of the Office Wave without damage.
One of the most spectacular craft fails came with the popping of the central float in the Pinyon Hillbillies craft, causing it to fold in half on its crew as it passed through the Coors Boat Ramp playhole.
A couple of teams ripped their craft themes from the headlines, with the Championship Denver Nuggets hooligans and the “Not a Spy Balloon” craft.
