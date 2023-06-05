FIBArk releases poster art

FIBArk Whitewater Festival released its 75th anniversary poster art, created by local artist Leslie Jorgensen, in advance of the event scheduled for June 15-18 in Salida.
Jorgensen, a Salida artist with a studio at 121 N. F St., paints her experiences skiing, hiking and biking in the Rocky Mountains. Working as a painter, she said she found her passion fusing art and the wild. The mountains, the wind and the cold have become forces expressed through her work, a press release stated.
“As I explored the theme artistically, I created several paintings of the Arkansas River, the skilled athletes who paddle it and the sheer force of the water, all of which inspire me,” Jorgensen said in the release.
“Though I’m not experienced, I love any chance to paddle the river. The Arkansas is magical and forceful. The ways we experience the river are a foundational layer of our community. FIBArk strengthens and celebrates all of it.”
Her paintings have been featured in Colorado Homes & Lifestyles Magazine, Southwest Art, Colorado Central Magazine, The Colorado Springs Gazette and Summit Daily News.
The original painting will be auctioned at the FIBArk kickoff party June 14 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Funds raised will support boating education in Salida.
“Much like the Arkansas River, Leslie’s work elevates the power and energy of nature,” Lindsay Sutton-Stephens, FIBArk event chairwoman, said. “It’s a pleasure to showcase her work in partnership with FIBArk, especially in this milestone year.”
