In 75th year, 2023 commodore elevates sweet sounds of FIBArk

FIBArk Whitewater Festival, a fundraising event to support youth paddling programs that cultivate local youth participation in whitewater sports and a life-long understanding of river stewardship, is taking place June 15-18, at Riverside Park. 2023 marks FIBArk’s 75th anniversary.
Today FIBArk is America’s longest standing whitewater festival.
Thanks to this community’s support, the FIBArk board was able to contribute $20,000 for the City of Salida to support youth paddling in 2023 and provide funds for kayaks, gear, safety equipment, program scholarships and instruction for local youth paddling programs. More than 900 local kids have been exposed to paddle sports through these FIBArk funded programs.
We are proud of our long-standing paddling heritage and grateful to be staging this festival annually to pay homage to the Arkansas River, the cornerstone of our community.
Each year FIBArk honors an individual, the commodore, who has made invaluable contributions to the festival. The commodore acts as a master of ceremonies, weekend royalty, mayor of FIBArk or grand poobah if you will for the four-day celebration.
The FIBArk board of directors is proud to announce the 75th anniversary commodore, Carey Hallett. As a third-generation Salidan, Hallett has been involved in the FIBArk Whitewater Festival for more than 30 years.
Growing up, Hallett was a FIBArk day laborer. Performing with one of his many bands on the FIBArk stage, he made this commitment to stay involved with the festival and organization, ensuring future generations would enjoy the magic of FIBArk.
Hallett later joined the FIBArk board of directors, taking on the role of entertainment director for many years. Since then, he has been the hired director of sound for the festival for decades. He has supported more than 300 bands on the FIBArk stage.
Hallett continues to be a vital part of the Salida music scene, running sound and now playing with his current band, The Instigatorz.
Raising his three children in the Arkansas Valley, he comes from a long line of artists and whitewater enthusiasts.
Hallett is the calm in the storm that is the FIBArk Whitewater Festival. I can’t think of a kinder, more deserving and bigger heart in the FIBArk world to hold the title of the Diamond Anniversary commodore. Hallett is FIBArk.
Way back when, commodores were the race directors for the festival, but the role has evolved over the years from organizing river races to symbolic of the spirit and soul of FIBArk.
Look for Hallett in the patented commodore sailor’s cap this June when his responsibilities will include pouring the first beer of the festival, riding in the parade and socializing with guests throughout the weekend, on top of leading the sound board and crew.
In a recent conversation, he said, “This event is in my blood. I grew up splashing in the river and cheering on paddlers, working the music stage and manning the sound panel. I am profoundly grateful to be joining a distinguished list of commodores who have given so much to our town’s signature event.”
Past commodores, frequently draped in a captain’s hat, will also be on hand helping with river events and volunteering at Riverside Park.
Commodores are more than figureheads. They donate money every year to a gear scholarship fund through FIBArk’s paddle program. Through the scholarship fund, one eager and motivated student is chosen to receive a boat, paddle, spray skirt, helmet and life jacket.
Naming a commodore is not an easy decision as so many have worked hard to keep FIBArk afloat through the years. We are grateful for each of their contributions to the beloved event.
New this year, Donna Rhoads, 1997 commodore, will be launching “The FIBArk Story,” a book on the history and record of whitewater paddling on the Arkansas River in Salida, and the evolution of the sport in America. Visit the FIBArk tent in Riverside Park to purchase a copy.
Whether it’s the diverse music line-up, run up Tenderfoot Mountain, cheering for your favorite hooligan, additional revenue from the onslaught of tourists or paddling the river in the Colorado Cup Kayak Series, residents of the Arkansas Valley and beyond truly bring this community tradition to life.
Cheers to Carey Hallett, the 2023 commodore, and the Salida community!
Visit FIBArk.com for full event details.
Lindsay Sutton-Stephens is president of the FIBArk board of directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.