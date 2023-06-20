Smith, Schymik win FIBArk mountain bike races

Salida Parks and Recreation hosted two mountain bike races Sunday during the 2023 FIBArk festival, with Luka Schymik winning the 12-mile course with a time of 1 hour, 3 minutes, 48.5 seconds and Brian Smith winning the 24-mile course in 1:58:18.39.
The course was one lap or two, winding through the Arkansas Hills Trail System.
Julie Mach took first in the women's division and seventh overall in the 12-mile race, finishing with 1:16:49.38. Liz Newsom of Granby, New York, grabbed the women's first place and 27th overall in the 24-mile race, with a time of 3:06:36.11, the only female competitor in the race.
Smith said he thought the course was great, although he was worried that all of the rain we’d been getting lately might have been a problem.
“The trails had crushed granite, which just soaked up the moisture like a sponge,” Smith said. “It wasn’t too dusty, and there was great grip going around the corners.”
Smith said he wished there were more races like this, saying that many bike races are going to extreme distances. He said he looks forward to riding the race again.
Cary Smith and Tyler Porter took second and third for the men in the 12-mile race, finishing at 1:04:49.4 and 1:12:14.45. Jill Hawley and Susan Moutray finished second and third in the 12-mile women’s division, finishing at 1:18:37.37 and 1:20:15.97.
In the 24-mile race, Chaz Hogenauer finished second with 2:05:33.52 and Brian Jensen was third at 2:09:40.09.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.