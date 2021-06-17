Like many things recently, this year’s Tenderfoot Hill Climb differed from previous years, with faster times but a much shorter race.
Salidan Garrett Lundberg won the race with a time of 8 minutes, 37.2 seconds, while Salidan Morgan Elliott was hot on his heels and finished with a time of 8:38.71.
“It’s always a hard race,” Lundberg said. “It would have been nice to run the full race, through the streets, but it is what it is.”
Lundberg, who graduated from Salida High School in 2012, won the race in 2013 and 2020. The 2020 race, which he finished with a time of 10:03, was also a shortened race, beginning by the caboose.
The race traditionally started on F Street just past First Street, running up F past the caboose, over the railroad tracks, straight up Tenderfoot Mountain and back down.
This year’s race started right at the base of the mountain.
With F Street closed to be used as a walking mall, the street was filled with obstacles that would have made it difficult for runners.
Becca Jay of Littleton finished in first place in the women’s division, with a time of 12:34.1, while Mercedes Siegle-Gaither of Salida took second with a time of 13:06.5.
The top finishers will be able to compete in the Triple Crown, a combination of scores from the Tenderfoot Hill Climb, the 10K road race on Saturday and the 10K trail run Sunday.
The race drew seven male runners older than age 60 and one female racer older than 60. A total of 133 racers competed, down from the average of about 200.
There were 16 male runners younger than age 10 and four girls.
A handful of runners came from Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Missouri, but Michael Hans traveled all the way from Watkinsville, Georgia.
Salidan Taylor Stack, a 2016 SHS graduate, holds the record for the traditional Tenderfoot Hill Climb, set in 2017 with a time of 10 minutes, 10 seconds.
