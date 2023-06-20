The FIBArk pancake breakfast served Saturday morning at the Salida Community Center was an “in and out” affair, depending on the weather. Service began outdoors, went indoors when it began to rain, back outdoors when the sun came out and indoors once again when the rain came back.
“We set up indoors and out and let people choose where they wanted to be,” Elaine Allemang of the Salida Community Center said. “We served more than 400 people.”
She thanked the many volunteers who helped serve the meal and clean up afterward and especially Don Potts and Rick Hamilton, who did the cooking. This year’s meal included pancakes, sausage, bacon, juice, coffee, eggs and toppings of strawberries, peaches, melted butter and warm syrup.
“Last year we diverted from the usual pancakes and served burritos,” Paul Smith of the Community Center board of directors said. “People asked to have the pancakes back and we did it.”
Mark Walker and Bryan King, Salida, were among those choosing outdoor seating. “I’ve been coming to the breakfast for 10 years or more,” Walker said. “I used to like sitting on the hay bales.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.