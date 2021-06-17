FRIDAY
9 a.m. Freestyle Prelims, Jr./Cadet at Salida Whitewater Park.
10:30 a.m. Freestyle Prelims, Expert at Salida Whitewater Park.
11 a.m. Stand-up Paddleboard Surf Contest at Salida Whitewater Park.
12:30 p.m..Freestyle Prelims, Pro at Salida Whitewater Park.
3 p.m. Freestyle Finals, Jr./Cadet at Salida Whitewater Park.
4:30 p.m. Freestyle Awards, Jr./Cadet at FIBArk Awards Platform.
5 p.m. SUP Dual Slalom, Colorado SUP Championships at Salida Whitewater Park.
5 p.m. Pine Creek Race at Pine Creek Rapid.
SATURDAY
8 a.m. FIBArk 5K/10K Road Run on county roads on the mesa.
8:30 a.m. Kids’ Fun Run at Thonhoff Park.
9 a.m. Slalom Race at Salida Whitewater Park.
11 a.m. SUP Skills for Billz, Colorado SUP Championships at Salida Whitewater Park.
1 p.m. Freestyle Finals, Expert at Salida Whitewater Park.
2:30 p.m. Slalom Awards at FIBArk Awards Platform.
3 p.m. Freestyle Finals, Pro at Salida Whitewater Park.
5 p.m. Freestyle Awards at FIBArk Awards Platform.
5:30 p.m. Hooligan Race at Salida Whitewater Park.
SUNDAY
8 a.m. FIBArk 10K Trail Run at Arkansas Hills Trail System.
8:30 a.m. Downriver Marathon Open Canoe, RMOC to Salida Whitewater Park.
8:40 a.m. Downriver Marathon Raft, RMOC to Salida Whitewater Park.
8:50 a.m. Downriver Marathon, First Wave, RMOC to Salida Whitewater Park.
9 a.m. Downriver Marathon, Second Wave, RMOC to Salida Whitewater Park.
9 a.m. FIBArk Mountain Bike Race – Beginner at Arkansas Hills Trail System.
9:20 a.m. Downriver Intermediate, First Wave, Stone Bridge to Salida Whitewater Park.
9:30 a.m. FIBArk Mountain Bike – Expert at Arkansas Hills Trail System.
9:30 a.m. Downriver Intermediate, Second Wave, Stone Bridge to Salida Whitewater Park.
9:35 a.m. FIBArk Mountain Bike – Sport at Arkansas Hills Trail System.
9:40 a.m. Downriver Intermediate SUP, Colorado SUP Championships, Stone Bridge to Salida Whitewater Park.
10:15 a.m. Downriver Novice, Marvin Park to Salida Whitewater Park (Office Wave).
11 a.m. Downriver Heavy Half, Hecla Junction to Salida Whitewater Park.
12:30 p.m. Crazy River Dog at Salida Whitewater Park.
1:30 p.m. Downriver Awards at FIBArk Awards Platform.
2 p.m. SUP Boxing World Championships at Salida Whitewater Park.
