The Outlaw Rodeo Clowns team reclaimed the No. 1 spot at this year’s FIBArk Raft Rodeo Thursday in Salida Whitewater Park.
Ten teams competed in the event where scoring depends on such factors as cowboy spirit, inner strength, determination, crazy costumes, piratism, special tricks and the ability to hold one’s breath. Teams that included women earned extra points.
The clowns included colored smoke, costumes and several pirate attempts in their repertoire to reclaim their title from 2019.
The team was also voted crowd favorite.
Team Flounder came in second, while two teams from Independent Whitewater, Rage Cage and Teal IW, finished third and fourth respectively.
The raft rodeo is a combination of rafting skills and just plain crazy fun that drew a modest crowd as one of the two kickoff events for the 73rd annual FIBArk Whitewater Festival.
When teams weren’t trying to commit acts of piracy by jumping into other teams’ boats, or stealing them altogether, they tried to outdo each other with maneuvers including flips and spinouts in the boat ramp playhole above the F Street bridge, to the delight of spectators on both sides of the river.
Judges for the event were members of the Ark Valley High Rollers, local women’s flat track roller derby team.
Title sponsor for the event was Amicas Pizza, Microbrews and More. Other sponsors were Independent Whitewater and Riverboat Works.
