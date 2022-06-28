Board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist Dr. Kathryn Echols has joined the medical staff at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and will begin seeing patients in the hospital’s new dermatology clinic on June 30.
Echols and the dermatology clinic will be located on the third floor of the Outpatient Pavilion on HRRMC’s main campus at 1000 Rush Drive in Salida.
“We are very excited to have Dr. Echols join our medical staff and provide dermatological services to our community,” HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said in a press release.
“Given the higher altitude we live at in the mountains, we see a need for sun protection in particular, and Dr. Echols will provide valuable treatment options for all those affected by skin, hair and nail conditions.”
Echols completed her residency in dermatology as well as a fellowship in dermatopathology at the Medical University of South Carolina. Echols’ services include treatment of acne, sun damage, eczema, skin cancers, hair loss, rashes, as well as in-office surgical procedures addressing skin cancer and other skin conditions.
Her board certifications in dermatology and dermatopathology allow her to approach skin disease and skin cancer from both a clinical and microscopic perspective.
For more information, or to make an appointment with Echols, call the HRRMC Dermatology Clinic at 719- 530-2000.
