COVID-19 vaccines and boosters have reduced the threat of COVID, allowing many people to gather, travel and celebrate with more peace of mind. Vaccines and boosters provide the best protection against the worst outcomes of COVID, yet people still have many questions about boosters.

“We’ve entered a new phase of the pandemic and we know more about the virus than ever before,” Dr. Mohamed Yassin, chief of infectious diseases at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Mercy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said in a press release. “We know that vaccines provide the best protection from COVID-related hospitalization and death. Boosters then add an extra layer of protection.”

