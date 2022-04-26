Chaffee County residents looking for health and wellness resources and how to connect with them can get help from Chaffee Resources, a free service at www.chaffeeresources.com.
Mike Orrill, special projects coordinator with Chaffee County Public Health, described it in a press release as “your one-stop hub for finding the health and wellness services Chaffee County has to offer.”
The website also works on smartphones and other mobile devices.
Chaffee Resources is sponsored by Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Chaffee County Public Health, Chaffee County Human Services and Solvista Health.
The website was designed by VistaWorks in Buena Vista.
Examples of resources that can be found on Chaffee Resources include: medical and mental health providers, services for seniors, services for children and teens, pregnancy-related services, LGBTQ resources, nutrition, diabetes, food pantries and other basic needs, holistic health, health blogs and more.
The database can be searched by category or by keyword, which will bring up a listing of appropriate resources, along with brief descriptions and contact information.
“Site sponsors hope to keep the site as current as possible, so we invite every agency, organization, business and individual who wants to add their health and wellness service to the website if they haven’t already done so,” Orrill said.
Resources can click on “Register a New Resource” and fill in a short form. Site administrators will review the submitted information and post it on the site, usually within a week.
“Even in a small community such as ours, it’s not always easy to know what’s out there,” Orrill said. “This searchable website will make that task a lot easier, and our sponsors offer it as a gift to enhance the well-being of Chaffee County residents.”
