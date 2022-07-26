Patients with foot or ankle issues often put off going to the doctor when they’re sick or in pain. But most foot and ankle conditions are treatable, and easier to treat, when diagnosed early.
Here are five foot and ankle problems you should never ignore:
Heel pain is often caused by tissue inflammation but can also result from a broken bone, a tight Achilles tendon, a pinched nerve or other problem. A foot and ankle surgeon will know how to diagnose and treat the true cause of heel pain.
Ankle sprains always, always, always require a prompt visit to the doctor. People who skip out on medical care are more likely to suffer repeated ankle sprains and then develop chronic ankle instability.
Big toe stiffness and pain arise slowly over time, as cartilage in the big-toe joint wears down. This eventually leads to arthritis. The sooner a patient has this diagnosed, the easier it is to treat.
Achilles tendonitis usually results from a sudden increase in physical activity, such as playing weekend sports. Chances of an Achilles tendon rupture can be reduced by treating the symptoms of Achilles tendonitis, which include pain and tenderness on the back of the foot or heel.
Ingrown toenails can pierce the skin and open the door for bacteria to enter the body. Painful ingrown toenails convince some patients to perform dangerous “bathroom surgery.” A doctor can perform a quick procedure that will end the pain and permanently cure an ingrown toenail.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to have your foot and ankle examined, contact Wentz Foot & Ankle Specialists at 719-539-6600.
Dr. Ralph Wentz is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon in Salida and a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.
