With the rise in attention given to fentanyl in recent news, as well as the danger of other synthetic opioids, it’s no wonder many individuals in Chaffee County feel a growing concern, particularly for the safety of our youth who may be experimenting with different types of drugs.
Concern has even grown for young children who may mistake opioids as candy. This Health Beat provides some relevant information and background on the opioid crisis, the rise of fentanyl and the appearance of “rainbow fentanyl” on the market, as well as how to stay safe and protect our community.
Opioid crisis: How did we get here?
In the late 1990s, pharmaceutical companies reassured the medical community that patients would not become addicted to opioid pain relievers, and healthcare providers began to prescribe them at greater rates.
The increased prescription of opioid medications led to widespread misuse of both prescription and nonprescription opioids before it became clear that these medications could indeed be highly addictive. In fact, addiction can occur even if using the medication as prescribed, or after only taking a few pills. https://www.hhs.gov/opioids/about-the-epidemic/index.html.
Fentanyl crisis: What is fentanyl?
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.
While fentanyl has long been used in the medical community, specifically as a pain reliever, and as an anesthetic during surgery, in recent years the amount of illegal fentanyl has increased greatly.
This is due primarily to the opioid crisis, as fentanyl is cheaper to produce and, as mentioned, is much stronger than other opioids. Many opioids sold illegally are laced with fentanyl, usually without the knowledge of the consumer.
If someone has developed an addiction (which again can occur through the use of prescribed opioids) and is now forced to purchase opioids illegally, they could easily accidentally purchase a product laced with fentanyl.
In fact, fentanyl could be present in almost anything purchased illegally – oxycodone/oxycontin, adderall, cocaine, MDMA and even LSD. Without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder, though fentanyl testing strips can be used to determine if fentanyl is present in a product. Fentanyl testing strips can test for around 20 different varieties of fentanyl; however, unfortunately, there are more than 200 varieties on the market.
Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country. According to the CDC, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Drug poisonings are the leading killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.
Drug overdoses
Overdose deaths remain a leading cause of injury-related death in the United States. The majority of overdose deaths involve opioids. Deaths involving synthetic opioids (largely illicitly made fentanyl) and stimulants (such as cocaine and methamphetamine) have increased in recent years. In addition, overdose deaths accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, for every drug overdose that results in death, there are many more nonfatal overdoses, each one with its own emotional and economic toll. This fast-moving epidemic does not distinguish among age, sex or state or county lines. https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/epidemic/index.html
Overdose rates in young people
Suspected stimulant-involved drug overdoses appear to be rising among youth. Among people ages 15 and older, the rate of drug overdose deaths increased from 2019 to 2020. People ages 15-24 experienced the largest percentage increase in drug overdose death rates between 2019 and 2020 (49 percent); they had the second lowest rates in 2019 (11.2) and 2020 (16.7).
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db428.htm#:~:text=Among%20people%20aged%2015%20and,over%20(8.3%20and%209.4).
What is rainbow fentanyl?
The Drug Enforcement Administration is advising the public of an emerging trend of colorful fentanyl available across the United States. Colored fentanyl, or other colored synthetic substances, have been used as a method of distinguishing drug products from one supplier to another.
According to the DEA, brightly colored fentanyl is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk. Despite claims that certain colors may be more potent than others, there is no indication through DEA’s laboratory testing that this is the case. Every color, shape and size of fentanyl should be considered dangerous.
https://www.dea.gov/press-releases/2022/08/30/dea-warns-brightly-colored-fentanyl-used-target-young-americans
Is Halloween a concern?
At this time, we don’t believe that fentanyl in the form of rainbow fentanyl is being specifically targeted to children, but overdose is absolutely still a threat to anyone experimenting with illegal drugs.
It is also important to talk to kids about how finding or being offered candy that is not in a recognizable, sealed wrapper could be harmful. Being offered pills of any sort – from a friend or stranger – is dangerous, and children should be taught the critical importance of not taking any pill or medication from anyone other than a parent or doctor. It’s important to note again that illegal drugs often containing fentanyl can come in a variety of colors, most often to mimic legally prescribed drugs.
https://www.npr.org/2022/10/11/1127168627/is-rainbow-fentanyl-a-threat-to-your-kids-this-halloween-experts-say-no
How do I stay safe? How do my kids stay safe?
Talk to your kids about the dangers of opioids, or any illegal or “street” substances. Overdose can also occur when taking prescription drugs. Training on Narcan is available, and anyone who may be around individuals who are experimenting with drugs should have Narcan available for use in an emergency.
Upcoming educational event:
In response to the alarming trends being observed across the nation, Chaffee County Public Health is planning an educational event for youth and families regarding opioid prevention and awareness with community stakeholders in early 2023.
Abigail Smedly, BSN, RN, is clinical education and outreach coordinator for Chaffee County Public Health.
