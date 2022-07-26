Chaffee County Public Health announced it has recently launched and strengthened its Aging Well programming.
Prioritizing health and wellness needs for older adults in the county has been a priority since its 2016 Community Health Assessment and 2017-2021 Community Health Improvement Plan, a press release stated.
For more than a year, Molly Bischoff, Aging Well coordinator at the public health department, has been leveraging data found in the 2019-2020 Senior Needs Assessment to create services and supports that celebrate aging in collaboration with local stakeholders.
Through several grants from the Next50 Initiative, an Age Strong Coalition has been developing programs. Bischoff leads Yoga for Adults and Game Day once a week on both ends of the county. An aging expo is being planned for September, which will bring back many aspects of the Embracing Aging Fair that has been put on hold due to the pandemic.
Educational and social events will be planned throughout the year as opportunities arise. For more information, contact Bischoff at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org.
In collaboration with the Chaffee Housing Authority, Public Health is piloting a home share program to synergize the county’s goals to make more affordable housing options available while also providing support for older adults to “age in place” in their homes. The program is largely funded through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment/Office of Health Equity’s Health Disparities and Community Grant Program.
After an extensive application and interview process, the program will match older adults who have living space available in their homes (home providers) with people of any age who need housing (home seekers) in exchange for conditions agreed upon by both parties. The conditions could include light housework, transportation or social connection. A successful match will depend on each party’s needs and commitment to the program, which will provide ongoing support. Background checks for all applicants will be conducted through Chaffee Housing Authority.
Rand Conroe recently was hired as Public Health’s home share coordinator, and training and technical assistance are underway with a similar home share program in the Denver Metro area. Public Health anticipates the program to be up and running by mid- to late August and plans a marketing and outreach campaign to promote the program. While the program is in the early stages, Conroe can be reached at rconroe@chaffeecounty.org. An announcement will be made when applications will be accepted.
Ark Valley Helping Hands
The Ark Valley Helping Hands board of directors voted to explore transitioning the local nonprofit into a Chaffee County Public Health program after the recent resignation of its executive director. Board member Andrea Carlstrom, also county public health director, abstained from voting due to the nature of the proposal.
Plans are underway by Public Health to hire an Ark Valley Helping Hands coordinator. The change in organizational structure will provide greater administrative and backbone infrastructure to better serve older adults in Chaffee County, the board stated. The foundation of the program, neighbors helping neighbors, will continue, and the organization will continue to build out a network of local volunteers to help older adults in the community.
Other programs recently launched by Public Health include the free mobile health clinic, Chaffee Community Clinic, which can be found in Salida on Monday afternoons and Buena Vista on Tuesday afternoons; a Community Mobilization initiative focused on sexually transmitted infection prevention, testing and treatment; and a behavioral health navigation workforce.
“The progress that our county has made in its mission to create an ‘aging well’ movement is incredible. With the support of the public and our community partners, as well as a passionate and caring team, CCPH has been able to ignite programming that has the potential to touch so many lives,” Carlstrom said.
“As we identify upcoming health and wellness needs, whether for older adults or any other demographic, we will be collaborating with stakeholders and funders to come up with creative solutions to address gaps so that everyone in Chaffee County has a chance to thrive in health and wellness.”
