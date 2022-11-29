Vitamin K2, a lesser known fat-soluble vitamin, appears to be the missing link that ties calcium to osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease.
There is debate around the need for calcium for bone health and the risk of developing arterial plaques especially in post-menopausal women. This phenomenon is elucidated by Dr. Kate Rheaume-Bleue, a naturopathic doctor, in her book “Vitamin K2 and the Calcium Paradox.”
K2 is an important link to how calcium is used in the body. Vitamin D transports calcium from the digestive tract into the bloodstream. From there, calcium needs certain co-factors to get it where it is needed most, the bones. In the absence of adequate vitamin K2, calcium will take the path of least resistance into the soft tissues like arteries, breasts, and eyes (think cataracts).
Vitamin K2 is needed to activate two important proteins: matrix GLA protein, which shuttles calcium out of the arteries and osteocalcin, which gets calcium into the bones. This explains why just taking calcium has not improved osteoporosis outcomes and at the same time has increased the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Good sources of dietary K2 include the products of animals raised exclusively on grass like eggs, meat, cheese, butter and organ meats. Dark green leafy vegetables contain vitamin K1, which can be converted by gut bacteria to K2. The highest source of K2 is a fermented soybean product eaten by the Japanese called natto. Its slimy texture usually does not appeal to the western palate and it’s hard to find in the U.S. Since the typical western diet is deficient in vitamin K2, supplementation is essential.
There are two forms of vitamin K2: MK-4, which stays active in the body for only four hours, and MK-7, which stays in circulation for 72 hours. Both MK-4 and vitamin K1 can convert to the more active MK-7 in the body, and for this reason some products on the market contain a mix of K vitamins. In most cases, 100-300 micrograms (mcg ) of the MK-7 form of K2 would be adequate for the prevention of osteoporosis, atherosclerosis and cardiovascular disease, as well as a long list of other conditions including diabetes, arthritis, cancer and neurologic disorders. Post-menopausal women or people with osteoporosis should take a minimum of 240 mcg of MK-7 per day.
Unlike the other fat-soluble vitamins A, D and E, K2 does not accumulate in the body and there is no known toxic level even at doses of 90 milligrams for nine months. Since vitamin D works together with vitamin K2, it is recommended to maintain a level of 50-65ng/ml for optimal health. A blood test can establish your level, and your healthcare provider can recommend the appropriate dose of vitamin D3.
Finally, a word about the blood thinner warfarin. This drug blocks the clotting effects of vitamin K and consequently causes the same effect as a vitamin K2 deficiency: osteoporosis and arterial calcifications. According to Dr. Rheaume-Bleue, patients on blood thinners taking up to 50 micrograms of MK-7 per day do not experience interference with their medication.
Furthermore, people on blood thinners are warned not to eat vitamin K1-rich dark green leafy vegetables out of concern they will thicken the blood. More conventional thinking is that rather than avoiding these nutritious vegetables, being consistent with their consumption will enable healthcare providers to dose blood thinners appropriately. Always discuss any changes in diet or supplements with your healthcare provider.
Michele Riggio is a nutritional therapist practicing in Salida and beyond as Wellspring Nutritional Therapy.
