Tips for maintaining a white and healthy smile

For the brightest, whitest smile, make sure you use the safest, most effective products.

 Courtesy photo

Taking care of your smile with a daily brushing and flossing routine is the best way to keep teeth clean and healthy. But more and more people in search of an ultra-bright smile are turning to the growing number of over-the-counter teeth whitening products – leaving many confused about the most effective methods and if ongoing use can damage teeth.

“Whitening products contain one of two tooth bleaches, which break stains into smaller pieces, making the discoloration less concentrated and your teeth brighter,” Dr. Kyle Dosch, a licensed dentist and Delta Dental of Washington’s dental director, said in a press release.

