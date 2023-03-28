You don’t have to be a professional athlete to injure your Achilles tendon. “Weekend warrior” athletes who overdo it are at risk of this injury. It can even happen performing simple household tasks like climbing a ladder.

The Achilles tendon is the longest tendon in the body. It runs down the back of the lower leg and connects the calf muscle to the heel bone. This tendon is very strong but withstands considerable wear and tear during everyday activities like walking, running, jumping or standing on tiptoe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.