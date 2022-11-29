November is American Diabetes Month. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the disease, how to decrease your risk and improve your overall health.
Eating a balanced diet, getting plenty of exercise and taking medications as prescribed can help maintain or improve quality of life for those with diabetes.
When you have diabetes, maintaining a healthy weight will help you control your blood sugar and minimize the associated risks, like heart disease and stroke.
Eating a balanced diet with complex carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats spread throughout the day helps to keep your blood sugar in range and reduces the associated risks.
Exercising and maintaining a positive attitude are keys to health and blood sugar control. Please see your healthcare provider before beginning any exercise program.
The Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists has identified seven behaviors that provide the framework for optimal self-management:
1. Problem solving: Come up with ways to solve a problem, then try it and see if it works. When you have diabetes, you can follow your treatment plan, check your blood glucose (sugar) often and still find that you don’t always get the results you hope for. Diabetes changes over time so you may need new ways to manage it. For example, try going for a walk after your largest meal to help control your blood sugar.
2. Taking medication: Follow the day-to-day prescribed treatment at the right time, dose and frequency for the required length of time. Taking medication as prescribed helps you avoid complications and stay healthy. Try setting an alarm to help you remember to take your medications. Making notes on your calendar for any weekly medications can help keep you from missing a dose.
3. Healthy coping: Having a positive attitude toward your diabetes or prediabetes management, as well as positive relationships with others. Enlist the help of family and/or friends in keeping you on track. Remember: “Diabetes – you can live with it.”
4. Reducing risks: Practicing behaviors that minimize or prevent complications and negative outcomes of prediabetes and diabetes. See below on tips for being active and eating healthy.
5. Being active: Doing any type of daily physical movement, whether it is structured, like a session of exercise, or unstructured, anything that decreases the time you spend sitting. Always check with your care provider before starting an exercise program. The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of activity per week for adults. That is only 22 minutes per day. That might be the time it takes to walk around your neighborhood.
6. Healthy eating: A pattern of eating high quality, nutritionally dense foods in amounts that lead to better health and wellness. A healthy eating pattern contains a variety of colorful vegetables, fruits, whole grains, dairy, lean sources of protein and oils, while keeping salt, added sugars, saturated and trans fats to a minimum. If you are not eating at least five servings of vegetables and fruits per day, try adding one piece of fruit or ½ cup of non-starchy vegetables each day for a week. The following week, try adding two servings.
7. Monitoring: Check your glucose (sugar) levels, activity and food intake and gather data from multiple sources and devices to make decisions about your diabetes prevention efforts or diabetes care and self-management. Keeping a food log or journal can be very helpful and enlightening. A simple spreadsheet can help keep you on track. List each meal along with grams of carbs, blood sugar and insulin readings for each.
The American Diabetes Association website https://diabetes.org is a great place to find recipes, exercise tips and the latest research on diabetes.
At Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, we have a registered dietician and certified diabetes educator on staff available to help you gain the knowledge and skills to successfully self-manage the disease and its related conditions. Ask your care provider for a referral to a Dietitian or Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME) Class. The next DSME class offered at HRRMC is in March. Visit www.hrrmc.com/wellness/diabetes-self-management-education/ for more information.
Low Carbohydrate Almond Raspberry Smoothie
Serving size: 2 servings
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
1 tablespoon protein powder of your choice
1 cup frozen raspberries
¼ cup raw almonds
¼ cup Greek yogurt of your choice
Combine ingredients in a blender and enjoy.
This recipe has 6.5g carbohydrates per serving for a healthier breakfast.
Sally Ayotte is a registered dietitian, nutritionist and chef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.