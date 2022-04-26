What is health equity? According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, “Health equity means that everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. This requires removing obstacles to health such as poverty, discrimination and their consequences, including powerlessness and lack of access to good jobs with fair pay, quality education and housing, safe environments and health care.”
Health inequities are reflected in differences in length of life, rate of disease, disability and death, severity of disease and access to treatment.
What are health equity concerns in Chaffee County? A good place to start is with the results of Chaffee County Public Health’s Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan. The 2021 results show that among the top health concerns in Chaffee County, mental health and access to healthcare are high on the list.
More specifically, residents are concerned about lack of urgent care in Chaffee County, lack of substance abuse treatment facilities, as well as shortage of mental health therapists. For these services, residents often have to leave the county to reach care.
What action is being taken? A huge accomplishment in working to address limited substance abuse treatment facilities is the opening of the Solvista Health Regional Assessment Center to support addiction recovery and behavioral health through crisis walk-in, acute treatment and respite.
Additionally, Chaffee County Public Health has secured funding to allocate resources toward healthcare access, housing, mental health and substance abuse through a free mobile clinic and Harm Reduction services called the Chaffee Community Clinic. This pilot program clinic will be of particular benefit to populations such as the unhoused, undocumented, low income and those who struggle with substance abuse and addiction. Taking a holistic approach to physical, mental and emotional well-being will best meet the needs of marginalized populations here in Chaffee County.
On the medical side, the Chaffee Community Clinic will offer such services as oral health screening and treatment, basic wound care, tobacco cessation, diabetes and cardiovascular screening, HIV, Hep-C (HCV infection) and STI screening, immunizations and Medicaid enrollment.
Clinic staff will also work closely with clients to connect them to a primary care provider, speciality medical provider or mental health practitioner. In addition, Public Health employs health navigators in the areas of housing, aging, oral health and behavioral health. Clients of the clinic will be connected with a health navigator for their specific needs.
Another component of the clinic will be Harm Reduction services. There is no question that misuse of prescription opioid pain relievers, along with other drugs such as heroin and fentanyl, has caused not only large increases in overdose deaths but also increased viral hepatitis and HIV infections. A huge barrier for many people to stop using injection drugs is the lack of access to effective treatment.
Harm Reduction is a set of practical strategies and ideas aimed at reducing negative consequences associated with drug use. The Chaffee Community Clinic will offer safe disposal of needles and syringes and free sterile syringes (Salida only). In addition, staff will provide education on overdose treatment including Narcan and fentanyl test strips, recovery and peer support, referral to MAT (medication assisted treatment) and Accu-detox.
For many people, the concepts of Harm Reduction may be controversial, or at least confusing. However, the data to support the value of these services cannot be denied. Nearly 30 years of research has shown that Harm Reduction programs are safe, effective, cost-saving and do not increase illegal drug use or crime.
Research shows that users of a Harm Reduction program are five times more likely to enter drug treatment and about three times more likely to stop using drugs than those who don’t use the programs. Harm Reduction helps prevent opioid overdose and also helps protect the public and first responders by facilitating the safe disposal of used needles and syringes.
In addition, substance-use related infections are expensive, and Harm Reduction programs are shown to result in an approximately 50 percent reduction in HIV and HCV (Hepatitis-C) incidence. When combined with medications that treat opioid dependence, HIV and HCV transmission is reduced by more than two-thirds.
Chaffee County Public Health is excited to share this initiative with you and to continue to take steps towards health equity in our community. The Chaffee Community Clinic will be located in the parking lot of Salida United Methodist Church from noon-4 p.m. Mondays and at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays beginning toward the end of May.
Abigail Smedly, BSN, RN, is clinical education and outreach coordinator at Chaffee County Public Health.
