by Ralph Wentz,
DPM, FACFAS
Spring is sports season for many Chaffee County residents. It’s also ankle-sprain season.
As the weather warms and people start to get more active again, they can injure their ankles hiking, mountain biking or playing sports such as baseball, tennis and soccer.
Ankle sprains are one of the most common sports injuries that I treat this time of year. An ankle sprain is an injury to one or more ligaments in the ankle, usually on the outside of the ankle.
Common symptoms of an ankle sprain include pain or soreness, swelling, bruising, difficulty walking or stiffness in the joint.
Some ankle sprains are much worse than others. The severity of an ankle sprain depends on whether the ligament is stretched, partially torn or completely torn, as well as on the number of ligaments involved.
Anyone who injures an ankle requires prompt medical treatment, whether it’s their first sprain or their fifth.
Following the RICE protocol – rest, ice, compression and elevation – can reduce swelling and pain until the ankle can be evaluated and treated by a foot and ankle surgeon. A sprain may not always be a sprain; the ankle could be fractured.
Many athletes develop chronic ankle instability from repeated ankle sprains, causing their ankle to frequently “give way.” In some cases, these players may require surgery. Proper rehabilitation of an ankle sprain reduces the likelihood of developing chronic ankle instability.
To reduce the chance of an ankle sprain, follow these three tips:
• Perform warm-up stretches and exercises before playing sports.
• Wear the right shoes for the sport. For example, don’t wear running shoes for sports that involve a lot of side-to-side movement, such as tennis and basketball.
• Wear an ankle brace if you’re recovering from an injury or have repeatedly sprained your ankle.
For more information about ankle sprains or to schedule an appointment to have your ankle examined, contact Wentz Foot & Ankle Specialists at 719-539-6600.
Dr. Ralph Wentz is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon in Salida and a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.