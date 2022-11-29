Do you ever feel burning, tingling or numbness in your feet and toes? It could be a warning sign of diabetes.

These symptoms may be caused by a condition called diabetic peripheral neuropathy, a type of nerve damage. Neuropathy in the feet can produce permanent numbness or deformities such as bunions and hammertoes. It can also lead to dry skin that cracks open and won’t heal.  

