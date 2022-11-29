Do you ever feel burning, tingling or numbness in your feet and toes? It could be a warning sign of diabetes.
These symptoms may be caused by a condition called diabetic peripheral neuropathy, a type of nerve damage. Neuropathy in the feet can produce permanent numbness or deformities such as bunions and hammertoes. It can also lead to dry skin that cracks open and won’t heal.
Burning, tingling and numbness in toes can also be symptoms of other conditions such as thyroid problems, nutritional deficiencies, back problems or pinched nerves in the ankles. It’s important to seek medical attention to determine the cause.
In the United States, diabetes is the leading cause of peripheral neuropathy and can lead to further foot complications.
Of the 37.3 million Americans with diabetes, nearly one in four has not been diagnosed, according to the American Diabetes Association. Some people learn they have diabetes only after seeing a doctor for burning, tingling and numbness in their toes and feet.
Many people already diagnosed with diabetes are not familiar with neuropathy’s symptoms. According to FootHealthFacts.org, even diabetic patients who have excellent blood sugar control can develop diabetic neuropathy.
Medications can treat pain caused by neuropathy. But nerve damage cannot be reversed.
Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is not only painful but can be dangerous. It’s a leading contributor to foot ulcers (an open wound that will not heal) in people with diabetes.
When you have diabetes, especially diabetic neuropathy, a minor cut on your foot can turn into an infection, diabetic ulcer or worse. The statistics on diabetic ulcers are sobering.
The annual cost for diabetic ulcer care in the U.S. is estimated at $5 billion.
Twenty percent of diabetes patients who develop ulcers will require an amputation. And patients who are Black, Hispanic or Native American are twice as likely as whites to need a diabetes-related amputation.
For more information about diabetic peripheral neuropathy or to schedule an appointment, contact Wentz Foot & Ankle Specialists at 719-539-6600.
Dr. Ralph Wentz, DPM, FACFAS, is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon in Salida and a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.
