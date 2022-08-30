Author’s note: We understand that parenting and human milk feeding is done in many forms and by many types of people. We strive to be inclusive in everything we do, including our language. However, for the purposes of this article, we will use the words woman, mom and breastfeed.
August is National Breastfeeding Month and Aug. 1-7 was World Breastfeeding Week. Both are annual celebrations of breastfeeding that encourage families, communities and the world to support breastfeeding to improve the health of mothers and babies.
Chaffee County Public Health is dedicated to making sure that Chaffee County is a place where every family who chooses to breastfeed – for however long they choose to do so – has all the resources they need to meet their goals. To successfully breastfeed, families need to be supported at many levels, from family and friends to the medical community to the employer they work for to the community they interact in.
We recognize that breastfeeding is not possible for some families in certain situations, supplementation is sometimes medically appropriate, and some mothers will decide not to breastfeed. However, we also know that a large percentage of families wish to breastfeed, yet many really struggle to make it work.
From the moment a baby is born there are both opportunities to support each person’s successful breastfeeding journey and opportunities for things to go awry. Let’s talk about who a breastfeeding family needs in their life to successfully meet their goals.
1. A healthcare system that supports breastfeeding: There are many ways doctors, nurses and hospital policies can help or hinder the breastfeeding experience. In Chaffee County, we have some of the most educated and supportive breastfeeding advocates in our healthcare system.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center has implemented many policies that support breastfeeding, including policies to allow babies to be skin-to-skin with their mother for one hour after birth to the availability of human donor milk for any baby who does need supplementation.
Beyond the policies of our healthcare system, we cannot overstate the importance of doctors, nurses, home visitors and other healthcare professionals who are educated in breastfeeding and support a family’s desire to breastfeed. In Chaffee County, we have around 15 individuals working with families who have advanced lactation training. For such a small county, that’s a lot of lactation providers.
2. A dedicated partner, friend or family member. Every mother who brings home an infant needs help, and for the breastfeeding mother a strong support system is necessary for success. Partners can help get water and food for those who are breastfeeding. They can handle the family members and visitors, take care of chores or any other children, take on the bathing and diaper changes and even stuff pillows where they need to go for a comfortable breastfeeding experience. It’s also vital that the partner knows how breastfeeding works, as well as possible problems that may arise.
3. Friends and extended family who understand breastfeeding. Breastfeeding is different from bottle and formula feeding. It requires the woman to feed her baby every few hours, day and night, for months and months. It is not helpful to have family members offering solutions to “help the mom get rest” that will interfere with successful breastfeeding. Friends and family should instead provide encouragement that the normal process of breastfeeding is time consuming and offer to help the mom in any other way she might need.
4. An employer who gives time, space and support for expressing milk while away from the baby. Legally in Colorado, employers are required to provide time, space and support to all breastfeeding parents for up to two years while they are breastfeeding their baby. However, it’s possible for an employer to follow the law but not actually support the parent. Breastfeeding parents who hold jobs beyond parenting face challenges each and every day trying to be a good employee and a good parent, a task that is daunting even on the best of days.
Breastfeeding mothers need employers who understand the challenges they face as their priorities have shifted to making sure their baby is fed. This may mean enthusiastically allowing these employees to step away from meetings to pump their milk, setting up a private and comfortable space to pump and avoiding any guilt-tripping, blame or judgment when the employee is away taking care of feeding their baby.
5. A community who provides safe, judgment-free spaces for feeding the infant in public. When a baby is hungry, they need to eat right away. That is what is medically and developmentally appropriate. What that looks like in real life is a breastfeeding mother in a store, in a restaurant, at a park or at the pool needing to breastfeed their baby. This should not offend anyone but rather be celebrated. Families need a community to rally behind their journey of feeding their baby, and this means a community that makes people feeding their babies in public feel like they belong.
Chaffee County, let’s join the nation and world in celebrating and promoting breastfeeding families.
Registered nurse Emily Anderson is deputy director of Chaffee County Public Health.
